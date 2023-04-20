John Michael Earley
JOHN MICHAEL EARLEY, 82 of Wayne, W.Va., passed away April 17, 2023, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice, Huntington, W.Va., with loved ones by his side. You may read the full obituary with service information and send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

