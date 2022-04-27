JOHN MICHAEL GREEN, affectionately known as Buckwheat or Buck, passed away March 17, 2022, in Teays Valley, West Virginia. John was born in Danville, West Virginia, on June 20, 1953. He was the son of the late John W. Green Jr. and the late Virginia Lea Clowers Green. He lived most of his life in Hurricane, West Virginia, and graduated from Hurricane High School where he played football. He was a beast on the football field but an angel in the music room. Smart and witty, John was a for-sure conversation starter. A gifted artist with an amazing voice, his life journey in music was and still is a contribution to all that knew him. He is survived by his three sisters, Jane Armstrong of Danville, Virginia, Joan Forth of Danville, Virginia, and Joyce Donley, of Atlanta, Georgia, as well as a large family of cousins, nieces and nephews and a wealth of friends and admirers. To be remembered in love and admiration, a graveside service will be held in Madison, West Virginia, at Boone Memorial Park on May 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. All family and friends are invited to join in the celebration of his life.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- New York-based firm acquires industrial property in Huntington
- AMY MICHELLE CAZAD ADKINS
- Marshall athletic HOF renamed at former QB Pennington's request
- Red Tail Barn opens near Barboursville, hosting everything from weddings to live music
- Pullman management company seeks rent reduction for cinema
- Owner of plant and produce shop reflects, predicts 2022 to be best year yet
- BRAD ARTHUR
- Green beats White, 13-6, in defensive spring game
- One dead, others injured in U.S. 52 crash
- BUSINESS BEAT: Prime Engineering expanding in downtown Huntington
Collections
- Photos: Marshall football Green and White game
- Photos: Marshall fans tailgate before Green and White Game
- Photos: Lincoln County vs. Cabell Midland, softball
- Photos: Cabell-Huntington Health Department recognizes COVID-19 pandemic volunteers
- Photos: "Beauty and the Beast" performance at Huntington High
- Photos: 2022 Marshall Bowl-a-Thon
- Photos: Sports Card & Collectible Show
- Photos: Malibu Jack's Ashland grand opening celebration
- Photos: Marshall University’s Lavender Graduation Ceremony
- Photos: Huntington Heart Walk