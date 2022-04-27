JOHN MICHAEL GREEN, affectionately known as Buckwheat or Buck, passed away March 17, 2022, in Teays Valley, West Virginia. John was born in Danville, West Virginia, on June 20, 1953. He was the son of the late John W. Green Jr. and the late Virginia Lea Clowers Green. He lived most of his life in Hurricane, West Virginia, and graduated from Hurricane High School where he played football. He was a beast on the football field but an angel in the music room. Smart and witty, John was a for-sure conversation starter. A gifted artist with an amazing voice, his life journey in music was and still is a contribution to all that knew him. He is survived by his three sisters, Jane Armstrong of Danville, Virginia, Joan Forth of Danville, Virginia, and Joyce Donley, of Atlanta, Georgia, as well as a large family of cousins, nieces and nephews and a wealth of friends and admirers. To be remembered in love and admiration, a graveside service will be held in Madison, West Virginia, at Boone Memorial Park on May 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. All family and friends are invited to join in the celebration of his life. 

