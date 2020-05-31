On May 8, JOHN “TOM” NAJEWICZ died peacefully, surrounded by his family, at the age of 74. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., on June 15, 1945, and grew up on Polish Hill. Tom was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and retired from CSX, where he was an electrician for 23 years. Tom has been a friend of Bill W. since 1996 and passionately helped countless people with their recovery. Tom loved to play golf and was an avid Pittsburgh sports enthusiast, especially his adored Penguins. A devoted family man, his love for his grandchildren was well known by anyone who knew him. Tom coached various youth sports for the majority of his life and loved watching his children and grandchildren excel in sports; he was their biggest fan. Tom is survived by his wife of 44 years, Jo Ann; children, Thomas Najewicz, Timothy Najewicz, Tammy Najewicz-Lindsey, Tristan (Kevin) Emerson, Matthew (Jessica Fortney) Najewicz, Adrianne (Matt) Nichols, Rachel (Jason) Boone; grandchildren, Corey McClain, Timothy (Beth) Najewicz, Adam Lindsey, Sydney DeVaney, Noah McClain, Aleksandra Najewicz, Aidan Najewicz and Zavi Najewicz. Tom also leaves behind many cherished friends in the Huntington and Martinsburg areas. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Jacob Najewicz and Anne Elizabeth Shields; sister, Margaret Najewicz; and his beloved Aunt Sophie and Uncle Steve Bergen. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the amazing staff at the Kearneysville, WV, Veterans Hospital and Washington, D.C., VA Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Tom’s honor to The Eastern Panhandle Recovery Foundation Inc., 118 E. Martin St., Martinsburg, WV 25401. The family will receive friends for a Celebration of Life on June 13, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Hollow Pavilion at War Memorial Park in Martinsburg, W.Va.
