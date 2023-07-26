The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

John Nicholas Giompalo
SYSTEM

JOHN NICHOLAS GIOMPALO, 76 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Huntington, W.Va. He was born July 25, 1946, in Beckley, W.Va., son of the late Nicholas and Helen Nagy Giompalo. John was a graduate from Woodrow Wilson High School and Marshall University. He retired from ACF Industries in Huntington, W.Va., where he worked as a Superintendent. John was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed time on his farm, hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed sports and traveling to his grandchildren's sporting events. John is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Jane Wallace Giompalo of Huntington, W.Va.; two children, Dena Giompalo (Kevin) Smith of Huntington, W.Va., and Gregory Scott (Trisha) Giompalo of Louisa, Ky.; four grandchildren, Cody Smith, Casey Smith, Nicholas Giompalo, McKenzie Giompalo; two great-grandchildren, Millie Horton, Maria Horton; one sister, Jean "Bunny" (Bruce) Boone; one brother, Tom (Cathy) Giompalo; and a host of family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary & Cremation Services, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Don Porter officiating. There will be a private family burial conducted at Forest Memorial Park in Milton, W.Va. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at the mortuary. The Giompalo family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at St. Mary's Cancer Center and Hospice of Huntington and Henson & Kitchen Mortuary for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you