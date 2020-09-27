Essential reporting in volatile times.

JOHN O’DELL “JACK” HARLESS, 79, of Lavalette, W.Va., passed away Friday, September 25, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., with Brother Emual Adkins officiating. Burial will follow at the Harless Cemetery at Beech Fork, W.Va. He was born January 9, 1941, at East Lynn, W.Va., a son of the late Ingrem and Naomi Morrison Harless. He was a retired manager with Consumers Gas Utility Company and was a member of the Wolf Pen Church of Christ. His wife of nearly 53 years, Gloria “Jean” Adkins Harless, also preceded him in death, along with a brother, Bonell Harless. Survivors include two daughters, Lisa Hale (David Humphreys) and Teresa Corn (Mike), all of Lavalette, W.Va.; a sister, Doris Welch of Beech Fork, W.Va.; two brothers, Darel Harless (Wanda) and Charles Harless (Sharon), all of Huntington, W.Va.; two grandsons, Aaron Corn (Heaven Hensley) of Huntington, W.Va., and Jared Corn of Lavalette, W.Va.; and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from noon until service time Tuesday at Morris Funeral Home. Social distancing and wearing of face masks are requested of everyone attending.

