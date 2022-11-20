JOHN OTHO WALKER, 73, of Milton, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022. He was born on January 19, 1949 in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late James W. and Lena M. (Davis) Walker. He is survived by a daughter, Kelly (Troy) Sowards of Milton, W.Va.; a son, Chris (Melissa) Walker of Marion, Va.; two sisters, Carolyn (Glen) Merritt of Lesage, W.Va., Denise Walker of Barboursville, W.Va.; one brother, Jamie Walker, of Xenia, Ohio; nine grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. He was a Sergeant in the US Army from 1968 to 1970 serving one year in Vietnam where he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Bronze Star Medal, and the Combat Infantrymen Badge. A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date. We will all miss Johnny's laugh and the mischievous twinkle in his eyes. Whenever those of us that knew and loved him are together and begin to reminisce, the stories that will make us laugh the most will all start with, "Remember when Johnny…"

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you