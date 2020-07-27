Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


JOHN PATRICK MILLER JR., 74, of Williamson, W.Va., husband of Rita Miller, died July 24 at Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center. He was retired from Appalachian Regional Hospital. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Hatfield Funeral Chapel; burial at Mt. View Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. All visitors are asked to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. www.hatfieldsfc.com

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.