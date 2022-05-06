JOHN R. SPROUSE, of Ceredo, W.Va., and St. Petersburg, Fla., passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, following a long fight with cancer, with his partner, Tim, at his bedside. John was born September 30, 1950, in East Liverpool, Ohio, a son of the late James and Mary Ann Eads Sprouse. John leaves behind his partner of 46 years, Timothy R. Hager, as well as one sister, Suzanne (Roy) McCown of Ohio, and four brothers, Jim (Renee) Sprouse of Texas, Bob (Janet) Sprouse of California, Paul (Inger) Sprouse of New Hampshire and Mike (Joan) Sprouse of Arizona; several nieces and many nephews, some of which he adopted as his own boys; and a special friend, Mickey Newsome. John graduated from Pomeroy High School, attended Marshall University and worked as a printer until graduating from St. Mary’s School of Nursing in 1986. He and Tim owned and operated Aivert Nursing Home Inc. (Veterans Home) in Ceredo, W.Va., during the 1980s and 1990s. John retired from St. Mary’s Medical Center (Cardiac Stepdown Unit) after thirty-one years of service. John will be remembered for his infectious laugh, smile and quiet demeanor, his love for family, friends and animals. John’s hobbies were traveling, cooking, photography and being family historian. A very heartfelt thanks goes to everyone who cared for John during these past years and gave so much support to both John and Tim to make the pain bearable. In John’s memory he would like donations to be made in his name to Little Victories Animal Rescue, PO Box 247, Barboursville, WV 25504. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel, conducted by Rev. Tim Dixon. Burial will be in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Funeral service will be livestreamed from John’s obituary page on the Reger Funeral Home website. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police roundup: Huntington woman charged in body concealment case
- Police roundup: Huntington man charged in downtown attack
- Highlanders' Martin's recruiting blowing up
- BUSINESS BEAT: Peddlers Mall opens first West Virginia location in Huntington
- Police roundup: Two charged after body brought to hospital
- Cannabis operator ramps up operations in West Virginia
- Two graduate from drug court program Monday
- Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
- ROBERT E. "BOB" SANG
- A guide to the May 10 primary election in West Virginia
Collections
- Photos: Marshall University 2022 Spring Commencement
- Photos: Huntington High School Prom
- Photos: MU School of Nursing recognition ceremony
- Photos: Ruth Sullivan Rally for Autism Walk/Run
- Photos: School of Medicine's 42nd Annual Graduation and Investiture Ceremony
- Photos: Student art exhibit at Chesapeake Middle School
- Photos: Class of 2024 White Coat Ceremony
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Spring Valley, softball
- Photos: Huntington Rotary Club honors Frank Hanshaw
- Photos: Cabell County Drug Court graduates two