JOHN R. TEMPLETON JR., 78, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Nov 29, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. John was born in Huntington, W.Va., to John R. Templeton Sr. and Aldine Willis Templeton on March 1, 1942. After growing up in the Gallaher Village area of Huntington, John graduated from Huntington East High School before attending Marshall University. John married Sara Lemaster Templeton on August 20, 1963, in Huntington, W.Va., and they celebrated 43 years together. He proudly served from 1963-67 as a member of the U.S. Air Force as a communications specialist stationed in Texas, Scotland and New York. John settled back in Huntington, W.Va., where he worked as a supervisor computer operator for Huntington Alloys/Special Metals for 30 years, retiring just before Y2K. John was a devoted husband, father, granddad and friend. He was an active member of his church, Otterbein United Methodist and Faith United Methodist, serving as a teacher, committee lead and board member. He was an avid sports fan, but his real love was watching his kids play. He coached youth baseball and basketball for more than seven years, and was the most faithful fan throughout his three children’s careers. Although a lifelong Cleveland Browns fanatic, he also enjoyed watching teams win. He was a loyal Marshall University athletic supporter, especially of the soccer and basketball programs. John was an excellent competitive bowler for over 70 years, winning state titles and many local championships. (High score of 290; at 76, he bowled a 216.) After the passing of his wife Sara, John married Rosalee Hodges Templeton, also of Huntington, W.Va., on Jan 3, 2009. John’s love of bowling and other sports was easily surpassed by his love of family, and as a grandad he enjoyed nothing more than celebrating holidays with his extended family. John is preceded in death by his parents John Sr. and Aldine Templeton, and his first wife, Sara J. Templeton, all of Huntington, W.Va. After the death of Sara, he adopted Jake, a Lhasa Apso. He believed a dog was man’s best friend, and Jake was his until passing earlier in 2020. John is survived by his wife, Rosalee Templeton, 3 children, Darlene (Templeton) and Brett Wallace of Amelia Island, FL; David and Sara Jane Templeton of Charlotte, N.C.; and Brett and Heather Templeton of Frederick, Md. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren, Levi Wallace, Mackenzie Hontz (Jimmy) and Brodie Wallace, Sydney, Sophia and Ellery Templeton and Zander Templeton. Memorials may be given to Hospice of Huntington, Inc., P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709, Attn: Development Department. JB Tallent Funeral Service, Charlotte, N.C., is in charge of arrangements.
