JOHN RALPH HERALD, 80 of Prichard, W.Va., passed away at home on Saturday, November 19, 2022. John is a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother. John was born on August 27, 1942, to Samuel Jennings and Ollie Belle Corns Herald who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Ona Faye Williamson Herald. Also preceding him in death were his siblings: Jewell Williamson (Carter), Grace Williamson (Paul), Jennings Herald (Nona), Clarence Herald, and David Herald; his mother and father-in-law, Kelly and Hulda Fry Williamson; brothers-in-law Harvey Williamson and Albert Neace; and sister-in-law Ann Williamson. Those left to grieve his absence are his daughters and primary caregivers Kay Herald and Angela Chadwick (Mike); his two loving sons, John M. Herald and Greg Herald (Tami); his grandchildren whom he adored, Jamey Stafford, Trevor Chadwick, Scott Herald and Katie Chadwick. John also leaves behind five great-grandchildren who were his pride and joy: Abbigail, Kadance, Brendan, Kayleigh Stafford and his most recent one, Preston Lee Smith. His three surviving siblings and their spouses, Mary (James) Williamson, Roy (Brenda) Herald and Clyde Herald will miss their brother. His in-laws, AJ (Doris) Williamson, James (Freda) Williamson, Melvin Williamson and Della Neace also survive John. Many nieces, nephews and friends will miss John but will cherish the memories that they have of him. John retired from Pen Coal Corporation but continued to be a very talented mechanic that many people admired and trust with their vehicles. John and his two brothers, Roy and David were also known for their streetcar racing through Kenova, Prichard and Crum. John was a member of the Buena Vista Lodge #60 Whites Creek, W.Va., and belonged to the Zion Association of the United Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until service time at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, with Elders Willis Staten, Glenn Penix and Glenn Arrowood officiating. Burial will follow in the Herald-Corns Cemetery, Crum, W.Va. John's sons, grandsons and friends Jeremy Leslie, Keith Ekers and T.J. Smith will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Brendan Stafford and Preston Smith.
