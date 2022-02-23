JOHN RAYMOND MILLS, 70, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at University of Kentucky Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, W.Va. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va. He was born March 9, 1951, the son of the late Clovis and Roberta Stepp Mills. He was retired from American National Rubber Co. and was a member of Cove Gap United Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Deborah, and three children, Michael, Benjamin and Rebekah; three grandchildren, Preston Mills, Kelsey Warren-Smith and Riley Mills; brother, Robert Mills, and sister-in-law, Sally Mills, and sister, Beverly Perdue; and many other family and friends. Friends may call from noon until service time on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

