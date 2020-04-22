JOHN RAYMOND SANTI, of Huntington, formerly of National City, California, fell asleep in death on April 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Monica Lorraine Santi, his daughter, Melissa Danielle (Santi) Mealing, his son, John Bruno Santi, his son-in-law, Rodney Mealing Jr., his sisters, Mary Kohls of Boulevard, California, Cindy Santi of Idaho and Sherry Santi of National City, along with nieces and nephews he loved dearly, and we also wanted to mention the little ones in his life whom he loved as his own grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, Bruno and Viola Santi, and his brother, Bruno Santi. Memories of John: “I will always be grateful that daddy taught us to love traveling and exploring. He taught us to notice and love simple things. He would turn the road into a classroom and teach us more than a book ever could.” — Melissa Danielle (Santi) Mealing. “Many of the people whose lives were touched by my father will not be mourning him today. They never knew his name because they were strangers. He was quick to forgive everyone around him, including himself, so he never harbored resentment or regret.” — John Bruno Santi. “John had such a natural way of making you laugh; he could do it with words or just a certain look. Once in a while you could see him look back to see if you were smiling. Those little looks will always be some of the best memories of my buddy.” — Rodney Mealing Jr. We have received many expressions of love for John, and an outpouring of gratitude for his loyal friendship, his generosity and the personal interest he has shown for so many. We look forward to God’s promise of the resurrection and the fulfillment of Revelation 21:4, where God tells us death will be no more. Until that day we keep him close in our hearts, because when someone gives as much as John did, they are never really gone. — His Loving Wife. In lieu of flowers, please send a happy memory you have of John: The Mealings, 3102 Cashwell Drive Unit 1, Goldsboro, NC 27534.
