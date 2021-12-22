JOHN RICHARD BIAS, age 79, of Statesville, N.C., and formerly of Ona, W.Va., passed away December 18, 2021, after a long battle with I.P.F. He was born October 15, 1942, in Cabell County, W.Va., the son of the late Homer and Juanita Bias. He retired from International Nickel Company in 1995 in Huntington, W.Va. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 57 years, Karan Bias; two sons, John David Bias and wife Terri of Winston-Salem, N.C., and Mark Richard Bias and wife Anne of Stanley, N.C.; grandchildren, Justin David, Ian Patrick and Paige Elizabeth; brother, Jack Bias of Pineville, W.Va.; and numerous other loving family and friends. The family will have a private celebration of life at a later date. If you want to contribute in John’s memory, please remember Gordon Hospice House of Statesville, N.C. Nicholson Funeral Home, Statesville, N.C., is assisting the family.

