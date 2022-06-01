John Robert Cupp

John Robert Cupp

JOHN ROBERT CUPP, 88, of Barboursville, W.Va., went home to be with his Lord on Friday, May 28, 2022. He was born February 27, 1934, in Milton, W.Va., a son of the late Oakley and Willie Lusher Cupp. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Nettellah Gale Hutchinson Cupp and by all his siblings. He loved to hunt and fish and to watch the birds. He is survived by one daughter, Sandra Cupp Sheppard and her husband Michael; two sons, Michael Cupp and his wife Tootsie and John David Cupp; five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great- great-grandson. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton with Pastor Steve Hinkle officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Friends may visit from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

