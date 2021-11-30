JOHN ROBERT ROSS, 73, of Wayne, wife of Linda Davis Ross, died Nov. 26 at home. He was a retired mechanic.  Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Nov. 30 at Freedom Freewill Baptist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial will take place at a later date at Ross Wiley Cemetery at Kiashville. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is assisting the family. 

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you