John Roger Wilson

JOHN ROGER (JACK) WILSON, 92, of Hurricane, West Virginia, passed away on December 3, 2022. He was born in Huntington, West Virginia, on November 28, 1930 to Louis Locke and Lillian Margaret Dorsey Wilson. Preceding him in death, his father and mother; sisters: Mary Catherine DePaulo, Margaret Ann Durham, Victoria Elizabeth Davis; and brothers, R. V. Dorsey Wilson and Louis Locke Wilson, Jr. Jack is survived by his wife of 34 years, Betty Parsons Hunt Wilson. Also by his daughter, Susan Leigh Wilson Patterson Becka of Zionsville, Ind.; his son, John R. Wilson, Jr. (Joyce) of Scott Depot, W.Va.; his stepson, Dr. Jeffrey A. Hunt (Kristen) of Tampa Fla.; and his stepdaughter, Beverly Hunt DeVoss (Kent) of Hurricane, W.Va. He is survived by seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Jack was a graduate of Hurricane High School and Greenbrier Military Institute and attended Marshall University and Stetson University. Among his fondest memories of youth, was his time spent caring and tending the cows on his Grandfather Dorsey's farm in Hurricane. Jack began his career with the Putnam County Bank in 1952 and rose to President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of the Bank and Putnam Bancshares, Inc. While Jack served on several Boards and was well respected statewide in the banking community, his greatest passion in banking was not for personal attention, but by helping his community and his customers achieve their dreams. His participation with local leaders has resulted in Putnam County's first hospital, the development of the City's water treatment facilities and the establishment of a regional call center for Appalachian Power. No less important was providing counseling to help start a new business or to provide an individual their first mortgage loan. While Jack helped many schools and local organizations, he was passionate about Putnam County and Cabell County 4-H livestock sales and participated in these programs for over 30 years. Due to his involvement in these livestock sales, many local young people were able to fund their own college educations. The family expresses its sincere thanks to caregivers who provided daily comfort to Jack: Chuck Cummings, Erica Manns, Rhonda Lemley, Bonnie Manns, Jenny Mills and Allie Arthur. The family also recognizes the work of Hospice Care of Charleston for their assistance. Due to health issues and illness in the immediate family, funeral services for Jack will be held privately. He will be laid to rest in Valley View Memorial Park Mausoleum. Please visit www.allenfuneralhomewv.com to share memories and condolences. The family respectfully requests donations in lieu of flowers be made to the Putnam County 4-H; 103-C Roosevelt Boulevard; Eleanor, WV 25070-0368 or Cabell County 4-H; 1302 W Main Street, Suite B; Milton, WV 25541. Mr. Wilson's arrangements are managed by Allen Funeral Home of Hurricane, W.Va.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Herd has options when it comes to bowl game
- UPDATE: One killed in Huntington shooting
- Roundabout to be built in Coal Grove
- UPDATE: Boil water advisory lifted Saturday morning
- BREAKING: Huntington earns first Class AAA title with 28-3 win over Parkersburg South
- Former Huntington City Council member found guilty in 2019 shooting
- Marshall accepts invite to Myrtle Beach Bowl, will face UConn Dec. 19
- One killed in Lincoln County crash Sunday morning
- Longtime leader of Huntington Junior College has died
- Highlanders win first state football championship
Collections
- Photos: HHS Football Team Send-off
- Photos: 2022 Huntington Christmas Parade of Lights
- Photos: Huntington wins class AAA championship
- Photos: Ironton falls to Canfield South Range in Ohio Division V state championship
- Photos: Christmas with a Cause dance benefit
- Photos: Huntington Nutcracker rehearsal
- Photos: Barboursville Christmas Parade
- Photos: Student teams compete in Robotics Challenge
- Photos: Groundbreaking ceremony for new Davis Creek Elementary School
- Photos: Ritter Park Christmas Light Display lighting ceremony