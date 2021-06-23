JOHN ROY HAMILTON “J.R.,” 81, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away peacefully in Temple, Texas, Thursday, June 17, 2021. He was born May 18, 1940, in Wayne County, W.Va., son of the late Thomas and Louise Holland Hamilton. He was a 1958 graduate of Ceredo-Kenova High School. He was a member of Laborer’s International Union of North America, 543 Local Union, since 1966. His membership in the Buena Vista Lodge No. 60 in Prichard, W.Va., served as a guide and source of spiritual strength throughout his adult life. In 1965, John Roy married Verna Davis, who preceded him in death in January of 2002. John Roy is survived by his son, John Timothy Hamilton, and Jaryn Hamilton, his grandson, of Kenova, W.Va.; Stephanie Hamilton, his daughter, Kevin Rapczynski, his-son-in-law, and Tiffany Hamilton Rapczynski, his granddaughter, of Belton, Texas, and Barbara Lloyd, his youngest sister, of Ceredo, W.Va. John Roy was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Donald Hamilton, and his sister, Sue Ann Fedczak. John Roy loved fishing and enjoyed sports throughout his life. Visitation will be Thursday, June 24, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova, W.Va., followed by a graveside service at 10:30 a.m. at the Riggs Family Cemetery, off Bridge Branch Road in Prichard, W.Va. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
