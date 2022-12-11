JOHN SHEHAN, 53, of Lavalette, W.Va. died Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at his home. He was born December 5, 1969 in Bardstown, Ky., a son of Thomas Shehan and Bertha Mae Price Vanscoy. He was a United States Air Force Veteran, he worked with kids at the Ramey Home and was an employee for Vertiv. He is preceded in death by his dad. He is survived by his mom; his wife, Lori Shehan; a daughter, Alyson (Chris) Beard of Rocky Point, N.C.; four stepchildren: Christy Evans, Michael Evans, Audrey (Michael) Losiewski, and William Chase Miller; four grandchildren: Jarrod Conley, Evan Conley, Anthony Losiewski, and Baby Beard; and four brothers: Thomas G. (Danelle) Shehan, Kenneth (Donna) Shehan, Stephen (Ken Cheri) Shehan, and Tyler (Marna) Shehan. Services for John will be conducted Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Lazear Funeral Home Chapel in Ashland, Ky., with burial to follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East. Friends may call at the funeral home Monday, December 12, 2022 from 6 to 9 p.m. Lazear Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to have been entrusted with the care of Mr. Shehan.

