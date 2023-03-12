John Thomas McKenna

JOHN THOMAS "JACK" McKENNA, 84 of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2023 in Elmira, N.Y. He was born October 14, 1938, in Elmira, N.Y., son of the late Henry and Mary Kingston McKenna. He was a United States Navy veteran serving aboard the USS Ranger as an air traffic controller.
Afterwards, he worked for over 40 years in the grocery business, retiring in 2000 from SuperValu where he served as Director of Retail Stores.
He was very active in his community, serving on the Barboursville Park Board as a founding member and president. He was passionate about Barboursville Little League, serving as president multiple times, later becoming caretaker of the field that now bears his name. During the holidays, he brought joy to many children by playing Santa Claus for local churches and groups. In his free time, he liked to hunt, was an aspiring artist, and enjoyed spending time with his family. No matter what, he was always ready to lend a hand to anyone in need.
He was preceded in death by his father, Henry McKenna, his mother, Mary Kingston McKenna, and his sister, Mary Jo Cornish.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Sharon, and their nine children: Chris (Charlann), Jeff and Tom of Barboursville, W.Va., Tim (Margee) of Hubbard, Ohio, Kevin (Kathy) of Chesapeake, Ohio, John (Chiemi) of Ona, W.Va., Billy of Culloden, W.Va., Kelly Scouten of Corning, N.Y., and Andy (Martha) of Lewisville, N.C.., as well as his fourteen grandchildren: Caitlyn, Emily, Kenneth (Holly), Stephanie (Chris), Heather, Riley, Grace, Sofia, Matthew, Nicolas, Molly, Ian, Carter and Tatum, and his three great-grandchildren: Zelda, Otto and Artemis, as well as cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary and Cremation Services, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705 near Barboursville.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 545 Norway Ave., Huntington, WV 25705 on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 10 a.m. with Father Tijo George and Monsignor Dean Borgmeyer officiating. There will be a private burial for the family conducted at a later date at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cabell Midland Marching Band. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
