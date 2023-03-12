John Thomas McKenna
SYSTEM

JOHN THOMAS "JACK" McKENNA, 84 of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2023 in Elmira, N.Y. He was born October 14, 1938, in Elmira, N.Y., son of the late Henry and Mary Kingston McKenna. He was a United States Navy veteran serving aboard the USS Ranger as an air traffic controller.

Afterwards, he worked for over 40 years in the grocery business, retiring in 2000 from SuperValu where he served as Director of Retail Stores.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you