JOHN THOMAS McKENNA, 84 of Barboursville, husband of Sharon McKenna, died March 7 in Elmira, N.Y. He retired from SuperValu as Director of Retail Stores. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. March 14 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. March 13 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary & Cremation Services, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.

