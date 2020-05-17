Essential reporting in volatile times.

JOHN W. CHAPMAN III, 72, of Hurricane, W.Va., died May 14 at his residence. Visitation will be 3 to 8 p.m. May 16 at Teays Valley Funeral Home and noon to 4 p.m. May 17 for those remaining in their vehicles. Private burial at Winfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Joseph Michael Leslie Scholarship in care of Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, Hospice Care or a local food pantry. www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.

