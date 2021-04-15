JOHN WARWICK LONG III, 70, of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 10, 2021. He was born June 26, 1950, the son of the late John Warwick Long II and Greta Ranson Long. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon Renee Carroll, a brother, Daniel Long, and a grandson, Jonathan Scott Long. He was a computer programmer where he owned his own business, Creative Software, and attended Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Crystal Long; children, John “Jay” Long IV and Jennifer of Bluffton, S.C., and Jennifer and J.T. Waggy of Huntington, W.Va.; brother, Jeffrey Long and Melissa of Barboursville, W.Va.; mother-in-law, Libbie Cyrus of Huntington, W.Va.; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Leon and Barbara Ramey of Milton, W.Va.; son-in-law, Mike Carroll of Huntington, W.Va.; grandchildren, John Thomas Waggy, Gabriel and Anna Long and Anniston Carroll. Funeral services will be private but will be livestreamed on the Henson and Kitchen Mortuary Facebook, YouTube and website with Dr. David Lemming officiating. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, is caring for the family. Private burial will be in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
