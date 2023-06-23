The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

John Wesley Collins
SYSTEM

JOHN WESLEY COLLINS, 82, of Huntington, passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at the Boyd Nursing and Rehabilitation in Ashland, Ky. He was born May 4, 1941 in Huntington. He is the son of the late Harold and Opal Collins. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Damron Collins; three daughters, Kasey Collins Meadows, married to Brian, Tara Laishley, married to Marc, of Colorado Springs, CO and Amy Laishley; six grandchildren, Maxwell Hillen, Elise Barraclough, Oscar Meadows, Dylan Meadows, Mackenzie Meadows, Zackary Meadows and another grandson on the way; and one sister, Patricia Collins Davis, married to Gary, of Newport News, VA. He was a Navy Yeoman 1st Class in the Vietnam War as well as a retired purchasing agent of INCO Special Metals. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, and watching old westerns. Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 24 at Madison Avenue Christian Church in Huntington. Visitation is at 11 a.m. and the service begins at noon In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for any donations to be made to Madison Avenue Christian Church of Huntington, WV. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.regerfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you