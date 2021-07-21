JOHN WILLIAM CLARK, born March 28, 1949, departed this life on July 15, 2021, at the age of 72. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Wesley Clark, Ellen Branham Clark Powell and stepfather William Powell. Born in Logan County, W.Va., William was a member of Mount Olivet Missionary Baptist Church in Amherstdale, W.Va. William relocated to Huntington in May of 2005. He soon thereafter joined Encouragers Fellowship Church. William always greeted people with a kindhearted smile that made your day brighter. William leaves to cherish his memory two sisters, Virginia (Pinky) McGowan of Plainfield, N.J., and Elazada Louis of Amherstdale, W.Va.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff members of HHR and Heritage Nursing Homes and Cabell Huntington and St. Mary’s Hospitals. A Home-Going Service will be conducted 10 a.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home with Dr. Don Porter officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Guyan Memorial Gardens, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you