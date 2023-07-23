John William II Elliott

JOHN WILLIAM ELLIOTT II, 55, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on July 19, 2023, at the St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va. He was born on January 4, 1968, in Parkersburg, W.Va., a son of Donna Bond Elliott of Davisville, W.Va., and the late John William Elliott. John was known for his prudent financial sense, always being a saver and ensuring a secure future for himself and his loved ones. He was a 1986 graduate of Parkersburg High School and continued his education at Marshall University, earning two master's degrees in business and counseling. John dedicated his career to helping others, and most recently he had been a devoted guidance counselor for Andrew Jackson Middle School, supporting countless students and forming strong bonds with his coworkers. Beyond his professional life, John found solace in nature and cherished moments of hiking and biking with his beloved family and friends. He is survived by his loving mother, Donna, and four cherished sons: Tyler Braeden Elliott of Cleveland, Ohio, Alexander Bryce Elliott, Jonathan Blake Elliott, both of Huntington, W.Va., and Braxton Blayne Elliott of Proctorville, Ohio. John also leaves behind his two brothers, Scott (Karen) Elliott of Davisville, W.Va., and Justin W. Elliott of Mt. Pleasant, S.C. His longtime girlfriend, Shannon Caskey of Barboursville, W.Va., also held a special place in his heart. John's memory will forever be treasured by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and coworkers whose lives he touched throughout his journey. Services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25 at the Leavitt Funeral Home of Parkersburg with Reverend Brian Boley officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery North. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 24 and from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.
