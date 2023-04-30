JOHNNIE WILLIAM JEFFRIES, 73 of Charleston, brother of Connie Keyser of Huntington, died April 25 in CAMC Memorial. He was a retired LPN. Services will be at 10 a.m. on May 2 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Huntington. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to St. George Greek Orthodox Church. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- BUSINESS BEAT: Eastgate Shopping Plaza up for auction again after buyer default
- Woman enters guilty plea in child abuse case
- Downtown Huntington attack case moved to Wayne County court
- Barboursville woman sentenced in federal fraud crime
- ACF welding building could be demolished
- Former Highlander Wright set to be high NFL draft pick
- West Virginia University OKs test-optional admissions policy
- Marshall Board of Governors renames Robert C. Byrd Institute
- Rebrand of amphitheater to 'The Ritter' continues
- Four local girls picked for North-South basketball game
Collections
- Photos: 2023 Spring Valley High School Prom
- Photos: Cabell County Teacher and Service Personnel of the Year
- Photos: Mountwest Community and Technical College 2023 Spring Commencement
- Photos: Inaugural Physician Assistant Commencement Ceremony
- Photos: Marshall softball defeats Virginia Tech, 2-1
- Photos: Stinkfest 2023 at The Wild Ramp
- Photos: Marshall conducts Nursing Recognition Ceremony
- Photos: Fairland vs. Chesapeake, baseball
- Photos: High school softball, Wayne vs. Tolsia
- Photos: Marshall football conducts annual Green and White game