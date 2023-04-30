JOHNNIE WILLIAM JEFFRIES, 73 of Charleston, brother of Connie Keyser of Huntington, died April 25 in CAMC Memorial. He was a retired LPN. Services will be at 10 a.m. on May 2 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Huntington. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to St. George Greek Orthodox Church. www.klingelcarpenter.com.

