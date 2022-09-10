JOHNNY GREGORY SHEPHERD, 55, of Lesage, W.Va., passed away September 7, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 6 p.m. Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Ron Page and Jennings Page. He was born March 8, 1967, in Huntington, a son of JoAnne Duncan of Lesage, and the late Carl Morton Shepherd. He is also survived by his son, John Michael Shepherd of Lesage; sister, Carolyn Hoffman of Frederick, Md.; and brothers Carl Shepherd, James Shepherd and Matthew Bandy, all of Lesage. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to Save the Music Foundation, savethemusic.org. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
