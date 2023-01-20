Johnny Ray Lawson
JOHNNY RAY LAWSON, 55 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away December 31, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born December 28, 1967, in Columbus, Ohio, a son of the late Seymour John and Jonella Rae Runyon Lawson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Stacy Lynn Belcher. He is survived by one sister, Kelli Lynn Wolf and his fiancée Jonda Travis. Memorial services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

