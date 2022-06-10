Johns Paulette G.

PAULETTE G. JOHNS, 80, Altoona, Pa., peacefully passed away on Tuesday evening, June 7, 2022, at Maybrook Hills Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.
She was born in Huntington, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Paul and Gloria Gaeger Greene.
Paulette is survived by her twin sons, Paul Johns of Alexandria, Va., and Christopher Johns (Ellen) of Allentown, Pa., Scot Burner of Nashville, Tenn., and several grandchildren.
She was a graduate of Huntington East High School and Victor Business School in Huntington, W.Va., and attended Marshall University as an accounting major in Huntington.
Paulette was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where she was employed as the secretary/bookkeeper for 29 years. She was previously employed in the accounting department of Huntington Alloy Products division of International Nickel Co. Inc. of Huntington, W.Va. She was the manager of Perkins Restaurant in Indiana, Pa., prior to moving to Altoona.
Friends will be received from 9 a.m. until the 10 a.m. Funeral Mass on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 511 20th St., Altoona, Pa. 16602. Committal will be held at Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements are provided by The Stevens Mortuary, Inc., 1421 8th Ave., Altoona, Pa. 16602.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
JAMES ALBERT MITCHELL, 95, of Barboursville died June 7. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.