Johns Paulette G.

PAULETTE G. JOHNS, 80, Altoona, Pa., peacefully passed away on Tuesday evening, June 7, 2022, at Maybrook Hills Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.

She was born in Huntington, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Paul and Gloria Gaeger Greene.

Paulette is survived by her twin sons, Paul Johns of Alexandria, Va., and Christopher Johns (Ellen) of Allentown, Pa., Scot Burner of Nashville, Tenn., and several grandchildren.

She was a graduate of Huntington East High School and Victor Business School in Huntington, W.Va., and attended Marshall University as an accounting major in Huntington.

Paulette was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where she was employed as the secretary/bookkeeper for 29 years. She was previously employed in the accounting department of Huntington Alloy Products division of International Nickel Co. Inc. of Huntington, W.Va. She was the manager of Perkins Restaurant in Indiana, Pa., prior to moving to Altoona.

Friends will be received from 9 a.m. until the 10 a.m. Funeral Mass on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 511 20th St., Altoona, Pa. 16602. Committal will be held at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements are provided by The Stevens Mortuary, Inc., 1421 8th Ave., Altoona, Pa. 16602.

Condolences may be made at www.stevensfamilyfuneralhomes.com or Stevens Family Funeral Homes Facebook page.

