JON TIMOTHY BLOSS, 65, of Huntington, died Jan. 26 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a surgical technician. A graveside service will be conducted Feb. 13 at Woodmere Memorial Park. Entombment will follow. Friends may gather from noon until 1 p.m. Saturday at the Reger Funeral Home. www.regerfh.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Second round of Pandemic EBT payments for eligible children to be sent in March
- Company plans to establish medical marijuana dispensary in Huntington
- Cabell Huntington Hospital to terminate Medicare supplement plan for some retirees
- Police roundup: State Police searching for missing man in Huntington
- This week in West Virginia history
- Clemson DB LeAnthony Williams commits to Marshall
- Lost Huntington: Le Chateau
- Mexican man sentenced to more than five years in Huntington drug case
- With music career poised to turn corner, heart attack claims 'Last Outlaw' Cazad
- Tri-State pups to grace the big leagues Sunday in Puppy Bowl
Images
Collections
- Photos: First day of conditioning for HHS basketball team
- Photos: Marshall volleyball team goes up against Charlotte
- Photos: COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Hurricane
- Photos: South Point vs. Fairland, boys basketball
- Photos: Winter storm hits area
- Photos: Hearts & Crafts Bestie Bash To-Go celebration
- Photos: MU Women's Basketball team takes on Old Dominion, Friday
- Photos: MU Women's basketball team takes on Old Dominion, Saturday
- Photos: Marshall volleyball team takes on Charlotte, Monday
- Photos: Ironton vs. Fairland, girls basketball