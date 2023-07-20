The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

JONATHAN ALLEN CLAY, 72, of Barboursville, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. David Cardwell. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. He was born April 22, 1951, in Huntington, a son of Henry "Red" Clay of Huntington and the late Genevieve Ferguson Clay. He is survived by his children, Scott Berry, Brandy Clay, and Jonathan Allen Clay II; brother Joe Clay; grandchildren Kailyn, Xavier, Josie, Collin, Reagan, Ethan, Kaitlyn, Shelby, Austin, Abbie; and great-grandchildren River and Arielle. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

