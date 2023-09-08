The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

JONATHAN DALE FRYE of Ridgeley, W.Va., formerly of Branchland, W.Va.; born: November 17, 1973, passed away: September 3, 2023 at the age of forty-nine years, nine months and seventeen days. He was a member of Masonic Davis Lodge #51 AF&AM, Keyser, W.Va., Lions Club, Short Gap, W.Va., Rotary and Chamber of Commerce. He was a 1992 graduate of Guyan Valley High School and graduated from Marshall University with a bachelor's degree. He was the owner of Jonathan Frye State Farm Agency. He loved everything outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He is survived by his parents, Freddie and Pam Frye of Hamlin, W.Va.; one son, Zachary Frye of Columbus, Ohio; one brother, Kane (Sarah) Frye of Salt Rock, W.Va.; one sister, Hadassah (Brooke Lunsford) Frye of Salt Rock, W.Va.; two nephews, Zane Frye and Zaiden Frye of Salt Rock, W.Va., and one niece, Maci Lunsford, Salt Rock, W.Va. Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Graveside Masonic Rites by Masonic Davis Lodge #51 AF&AM, Keyser, W.Va., will be immediately following at Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va.

