Jonathan Paul Blake

JONATHAN PAUL "KEEBLER" BLAKE, 37, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022. Jonathan was preceded in death by his father Roger Blake, his grandparents Isaac Blake and Ida Blake, and Anthony Bailey. He is survived by his mother Catherine Diann Blake; one daughter, Lily Lowell Blake; one sister, Crystal Blake; special lady in his life, his ride or die Angela Smith and his extended family Brandon Bailey, Tristan Smith; grandkids Jasmine Bailey, Anthony Bailey II and Raven Bailey. He is also survived by his aunts and uncles Michael and Jennifer Blake, Christina and Amanda Easthom, Jeffery and Lisa Blake, Connie and Paul Miller; and several other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Special brothers and sister to Johnathan are Tara and Ronnie Ward, Bradly Midkiff, and Ashly Miller. Special thank you to all the riders and all of his brothers involved with his life through doing what he loved doing most. Jonathan was an active member of the American Legion Riders Post #177 Barboursville, W.Va. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday June 25, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington, W.Va. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
