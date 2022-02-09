JONATHAN PAUL DORSEY, 63, of Shoals, W.Va., died Feb. 4 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was an employee of Woodlands Retirement Community. Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m. Thursday at a private address. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of one’s choice. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
