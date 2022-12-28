JONEY DALE WATTS, 77, of Lavalette, husband of Mary Sue Nelson Watts, died Dec. 24 in The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Wexner. He was a retired electrician. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 28 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial in Greasy Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will begin at noon on Wednesday.
