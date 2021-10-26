JONNIE DeAn PRINCE, 32, beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend, passed away Friday, October 22, 2021, in Huntington, W.Va. She was born March 21, 1989, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of John David Prince of Kenova, W.Va., and the late Deana Rae Dean Prince. In addition to her mother, she was also preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Hugh Dean; and her paternal grandparents, Carl and Lois Prince. Jonnie is also survived by her sister, Raechel (Matt) Chambers; maternal grandmother, Rae Maloney Dean; two uncles, James Prince and Adam Dean; and three aunts, Carla (Ernie) Richardson, Barbara Richardson and Barbara (Richard) Ossias. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova, with Pastor Randall Robertson officiating. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday. Burial will be in the Prince Family Cemetery, Prichard. The family requests no flowers and asks that instead, you take a friend out for French Fries in memory of Jonnie. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you