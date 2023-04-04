JOSEPH ALLEN WELLMAN, 89, of Fort Gay, W.Va., passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023, in St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born January 24, 1934, in Louisa, Ky., a son of the late Wyonidas and Armella Peck Wellman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Betty Jean Higginbotham, Dorothy Perry, Margaret Michael; and one great-grandson, Spencer Reed Ekers. He was a retired educator. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary, Rev. Dennis Ashworth officiating. Burial will follow in Wellman Cemetery, Fort Gay, W.Va. Survivors include three daughters, Cheryl Watson (Wayne) of Huntington, Karen Webb of Fort Gay, W.Va., and Melissa Wall of Ashland, Ky.; one son, John Wellman of Fort Gay, W.Va.; one sister, Mary Lou Lakin of Huntington; nine grandchildren, Jennifer Lycan, Megan Webb, Jared Webb, Erica Ransbottom, Sarah Moore, Christina Wellman, Zachary Wellman, Jameson Wall and Margaret Wall; and seven great-grandchildren. Friends may call one hour prior to service time on Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

