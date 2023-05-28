JOSEPH BARTON MOORE, 83 of Lesage, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023. He was born June 19, 1939, in Glenwood, W.Va., a son of the late Irvin and Gladys Bell Moore. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Emma Young Moore. He is survived by one brother, Donald Moore and his wife Alice M.; Cayden Ray Clagg who he raised like a son. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, May 29, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville with Minister Danny Evans officiating. Burial will be private in the Union Ridge Cemetery, Glenwood. Friends may visit from Noon to 1 p.m. Monday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
