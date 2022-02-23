JOSEPH CARL OLDAKER, 64, of Lesage, died Monday, February 21, 2022, at home. He was born March 23, 1957, in Huntington, a son of the late Howard Richard and Justie Marie Hesson Oldaker. Two brothers, James Goodman and Howard Eugene Oldaker, also preceded him in death. He was a Baker in food service at Marshall University. Survivors include his wife, Rita Hakes Oldaker; one daughter, Carla Oldaker; one son, Robby Stubblefield; two sisters, Faye Schwartz of Barboursville, W.Va., and Yvonne Combs (Rick) of Proctorville, Ohio. Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in Greenbottom Memorial Park. Friends may call one hour prior to service time Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you