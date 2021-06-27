JOSEPH CARL ROBERTSON, 78, of Stevensville, Md., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville. Born April 15, 1943, in Huntington, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Julius Garland Robertson and Ina Elizabeth Robertson, nee Fullerton; beloved husband of Phyllis Jean Robertson, his wife of 53 years; loving father of John David Robertson and his wife Stephanie, nee Sinnett; devoted grandfather of Joseph Stephen Robertson; and was predeceased by his sister, Judith Jordan. In his leisure time, he loved to work in his garden, enjoyed collecting O Gauge model trains, and most of all, he loved to spend time with his family. He taught Physics, Chemistry and Calculus at Hurricane and Barboursville High School. He was a graduate of Huntington High School and Marshall University. Service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local hospice provider. Online condolences may be offered at www.myersdurborawfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, P.A., of Westminster, Md.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you