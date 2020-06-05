JOSEPH DANTÉ KEETON, 30, of Huntington, son of Jonna McCoy-Singleton of Columbus, Ohio, and Joseph Donald Keeton Jr. of Huntington, died April 20 at home. A Home-Going service will be conducted 11 a.m. June 6 at The First Baptist Church of Huntington; burial following in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 5 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. www.Ferrell-ChambersFuneralHome.com.
