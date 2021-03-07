There will be a memorial service for JOSEPH EDWARD BIAS, 83, and his wife, PHYLLIS ANN BIAS, 80, of West Hamlin, W.Va., at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at Buffalo Church, 866 Buffalo Creek Road, West Hamlin, W.Va. Mr. Bias died Jan. 18 and Mrs. Bias died Jan. 27. Masks and social distancing are required. 

