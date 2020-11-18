JOSEPH FOSTER “BUTCH” LUCAS, 78, of Huntington, W.Va., died Friday, October 30, 2020, in Huntington Health & Rehabilitation Center. He was born March 2, 1942, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Johnny and Wyvone Wyont Lucas. His wife, Alberta “Joan” Lucas, also preceded him in death, along with sisters, Joanna May, Dana Elaine and infant Phyllis Jane. Butch served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the DAV and VFW. Visitation for both Butch and Joan will begin at noon on Thursday, November 19, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Procession to the Donel C. Kinnard State Veterans Cemetery will depart at 1 p.m. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., with military honors performed by the Donel C. Kinnard State Veterans Cemetery Honor Guard.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.