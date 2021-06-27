JOSEPH FRANKLIN CHAPMAN, 91, of Lavalette, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, at his home. He was born August 4, 1929, at Huntington, a son of the late George and Octrovene Irby Chapman. Joe was retired from Special Metals Corporation in Huntington. He was a proud member of the Lavalette United Methodist Church, where he was an active volunteer with their food pantry ministry, as well as the Lavalette Volunteer Fire Department, and he served as a Scout Leader with the Boy Scouts of America. In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ruth June Damron Chapman; one son, Joseph David Chapman; an infant daughter, Kathleen Chapman; sister, Lycal Barbour; and his son-in-law, Donald E. Sanders. He is survived by one daughter, Kathryn J. Sanders of Lavalette; one granddaughter, Kathryn West and husband Matthew of Poca, W.Va.; one great-grandson, Gabriel West of Poca, W.Va.; and one brother, George Bernard Chapman of Novi, Michigan. A memorial service will be held at a later date, with burial following in Elmwood Cemetery. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is assisting the family with arrangements.

