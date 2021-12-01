JOSEPH FREDRIC HAUGHT, age 80, of Daytona Beach, Fla., and formerly of Scott Depot, W.Va., passed away peacefully at his home, after a long battle with kidney disease, on November 20, 2021. Joe was born in Huntington, W.Va., on February 13, 1941. He attended Huntington East High School, where he excelled in basketball, football and track. He held the single-game basketball scoring record at Huntington East, of 54 points in a single game. After high school graduation, he attended Virginia Tech on a basketball scholarship and graduated with a BS degree in electrical and compression engineering. He was a professional engineer and senior compression design engineer for EQT before his retirement in 2018. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Leigh Forsyth Haught of Daytona Beach, Fla., and his children, Elizabeth Haught of Daytona Beach, Fla., Greg Haught (Debbie) of Blacksburg, Va., Chris Haught (Rami) of Knoxville, Tenn., and Kathy Haught Weeks (Steve) of Woodbridge, Va.; brother, Dr. J. William Haught (Linda Holmes) of Huntington, W.Va.; brother-in-law, Bill Forsyth of Prestonsburg, Ky.; three grandchildren, Brandon, Daniel and Kyleigh Haught; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Ruth Haught of Huntington, W.Va.; brothers, Walter Haught of Huntsville, Ala., and Dr. J. Michael Haught of Beckley, W.Va. Joe was a born-again believer and follower of Christ and attended Maranatha Fellowship and Grace Life Church for many years. His life exemplified his walk with Jesus, as he was a kind, gentle man, who was known for his wisdom and generosity to others. He was a lifelong Virginia Tech Hokie fan and was affectionately known to many as “Hokie Joe.” A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, at Grace Life Church, 93 Joy Lane, Culloden, W.Va., with Pastor Jamie Wright and Dr. James Wright officiating. Visitation is at 1:30 p.m., with service at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in remembrance may be made to Grace Life Church, 93 Joy Lane, Culloden, WV 25510.

