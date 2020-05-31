JOE STEVENS, retired proud owner and proprietor of Stevens Drug Store, passed away peacefully at age 93 on May 25, 2020. Joe and his wife, Jeannette, both were born and grew up in Huntington, West Virginia, and spent their retirement years in Clearwater, Florida. Joseph G. Stevens Jr. was born on April 15, 1927. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jeannette Hibner Stevens; mother, Betty H. Stevens; father, Joseph G. Stevens Sr.; sister, Betty Jo Stevens; son-in-law, Robert McNeil; and grandson, Adam J. Miller. He leaves behind to cherish love and special memories his son, Thom Stevens (Pam); daughter, Judy McNeil; sister, Patricia Bianco; niece, Laura Caterer (John); four grandchildren, Melissa Toperzer (Dan), Jennifer Woolverton (David), Robyn Capobianco (Steve) and Meredith McNeil (Austin); seven great-grandchildren, Alexis (fiance Tony), Emilie, Andrew (Michaela), Jacob, Zachary, Madeline and Elizabeth; as well as many other close relatives, friends and colleagues. Joe graduated from Huntington High School in 1945 and was honored by the Sons of American Revolution Citizenship Medal and the Glee Club Outstanding Music Award. He attended Marshall (College) University with a major in chemistry. He received a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy and a Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Cincinnati (College of Pharmacy). Joe enjoyed a long career (1950-1989) as a pharmacist. He and his father operated Stevens Drug Store from 1934-1988. He was also co-owner of the Stevens Building in Huntington. Joe achieved great success in his mission to provide outstanding customer service. He was beloved by his customers, respected by all medical professionals and honored by his peers. He was an Honorary Alumnus of the WVU School of Pharmacy. Joe was a member and held top leadership roles in the National Association of Retail Druggists, West Virginia Pharmaceutical Association and Southern West Virginia Pharmacists Association. He was presented with the national A.H. Robbins “Bowl of Hygeia” Award for outstanding apothecary community service. Joe was Commander of Flotilla 18-4 of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and was a lead instructor in boat and water safety. He loved owning and being captain of several boats on the Ohio River for his family. He also enjoyed fishing, swimming, traveling, home improvement projects and investment properties. He cherished his Zimmer classic automobile and collecting antique silver coins. Joe was accomplished in swing dancing, a cappella singing and writing poetry. He was an Admiral in the Cherry River Navy and a Kentucky Colonel. One of Joe’s favorite activities was as the Director of the amateur musical variety show “Capers” for seven years (1965-1971). He also was a singer and a dancer in earlier years of the show. “Capers” provided a full evening’s entertainment for charity fundraising, sponsored by the Junior Women’s Club, to sold-out audiences in the historic Keith Albee Theater in Huntington. He was a founding member in 1950 of the Enslow Park Presbyterian Church in Huntington and served as a member of the choir and as a Ruling Elder. He was a member of the Northwood Presbyterian Church in Clearwater, where he served as President of the Men of the Church and as a Board Trustee. Joe also served for many years as a leader of the Huntington Club of Florida. For all who knew Joe, they also knew the love of his life was, in his words, “this cute little gal named Jeannette, with the curly blonde hair.” They first met in Huntington, when Joe was a cop boy in 6th grade at elementary school and she was one of the young kids he had to help walk across the street. They dated in high school and college, and finally married in 1947, with Joe at age 20 and Jeannette at age 18. Their ashes on Earth will be scattered together. They are now reunited in Heaven, ready to soon celebrate their 73rd Wedding Anniversary. Joe was a kind and caring person with a heart of gold. Extremely family oriented, he was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, grandfather and great-grandfather. A friend to all, we will really miss him and that great big smile. We know his eight-year courageous battle with Alzheimer’s is now over, and he may rest in peace. A Celebration of Life will be held privately with the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to your local Hospice. Cremation Arrangements by Holloway Funeral Home, Oldsmar, Florida. Send condolences to Thom at StevensGRS@aol.com or 304-415-1351.
