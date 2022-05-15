Joseph Hazelett

JOSEPH "JOE" HAZELETT, 96, of Huntington, West Virginia, passed away on April 30, 2022, in Huntington Beach, California. Joseph was born in Huntington, West Virginia to Herschel and Vesta Hazelett on November 9, 1925. He joined the Army Air Forces in 1944 and initially served as a B-29 Superfortress Navigator. Throughout his career, Joe had the pleasure of serving around the globe until he retired as a Major in the Air Force in 1968. Some of those assignments included working with Canada at the DEW facilities and a Cold War early warning system in the Arctic. After retirement, Joe transitioned to the private sector where he had a very successful second career with McDonnell Douglas INCO, Inc., in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He made the move to Southern California to work for McDonnell Douglas oeing as a computer programmer until 1998. Joseph and Mary Ann wed in 1989 in Santa Ana, California. Joe was a devoted father and husband. He loved hydroponic gardening, birding, hiking, skiing, fly fishing, photography, and writing computer code. He belonged to the Orchid Society of Orange County and the Fuchsia Club of Orange County. The day started and ended with Sudoku and crossword puzzles. His accomplishments were his family first and foremost, Eagle Scout, rank of Major in the Air Force, and a private pilot's license to name a few. Joseph is preceded in death by his parents Herschel and Vesta Hazelett and his brother Philip Hazelett. Joseph is survived by his wife Mary Ann; his children Laura, Robin, Stacie, and Devin; his grandchildren Errel, Maryn, John, Sean, and Landon; and two great-grandchildren. Memorial services and the Celebration of life will be held at Community United Methodist Church of Huntington Beach, California on May 21 at 11 a.m. at 6652 Heil Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA 92647. In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Heart Association.
