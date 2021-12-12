JOSEPH “JOE” ANTHONY KEES, a beloved husband, uncle and loyal friend to many, died on Monday, Dec. 6, at Duke University Hospital, following a short battle with a sudden and aggressive cancer. He was 62.
Joe was born and spent much of his young life in Huntington, West Virginia. Following his graduation from St. Joseph Central Catholic High School in Huntington, he found his vocational calling in the field of electronics and video. He earned an industrial electronics certificate at the Cabell County (WV) Vocational Technical Center, and immediately afterward becoming a sales technician of electronic components and equipment. From there, Joe began a lifelong career connected to video electronics, working as a broadcast technician at WOWK-TV in Huntington; a television engineer for the UNC Center for Public Television’s transmitter site atop Grandmother Mountain in Avery County, North Carolina; a communication and electronic technician at Duke University, where he worked in the up-and-coming field of videoconferencing, assisting with distance learning, telehealth and the broadcast of live surgeries; and a systems engineer at RTI International in Research Triangle Park, where he was responsible for the entity’s videoconferencing network. Joe ended his career with MetLife in Cary, North Carolina, as a network engineer and Webex administrator.
Joe had an outstanding work ethic and a continual thirst for learning, earning his bachelor’s degree in electronic engineering technology from Appalachian State University. However, his love for his family sustained him throughout his life. He fiercely loved his grandmother, Maria Boyer, and mourned her death in the early 1990s for the rest of his life. He first became an uncle when he was a teenager — a duty that he loved — following the birth of his beloved nephew Matthew Jacobson, and then again to his niece Carla Kees, and later, following his marriage to Diana Kees, loved spending time and joking with his nephews Tyler and Cameron Long. Most recently, he adored talking with and spending time with his nephew Matthew’s family, which included Matt’s husband Brian Berger and their children Monica Berger, Colette Berger and Xavier Berger. He kept in close touch throughout his life with his uncle Erwin Boyer, calling to check in with him often.
Joe met his future wife, Diana (Long) Kees of Little Birch, West Virginia, in the summer of 1990 when she was a student at Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia. They committed their lives to each other on Dec. 31, 1991, and married in 1993. They shared a similar dry sense of humor, intellectual curiosity, love for the outdoors, and a deep and abiding love and respect for each other throughout the 30 years they spent together. Joe and Diana spent many happy days together at home with their cats, but also enjoyed traveling to such favorite places as Washington state, New England, the mountains of North Carolina (especially Brevard), the beaches of the Outer Banks with their nephews Tyler and Cameron, home to West Virginia, and a magnificent journey through Great Britain, where they explored the Roman Baths, hiked the “Tolkien Trail” in Lancashire and spent a magical time exploring the beauty of the Isle of Skye. Joe and Diana treasured especially the time they were given to continue their lives together following Joe’s kidney transplant in 2009, made possible only through the love and generosity of their nephew, Matthew Jacobson.
Despite the continual pain Joe suffered throughout his life from a genetic disease, polycystic kidney disease (PKD), he put this pain aside to bring love, humor, care and kindness to all with whom he came in contact, especially his family. Though his death leaves unending sorrow and a large void in their lives, his family is grateful that he is able finally to be at rest, devoid of pain.
Joe was predeceased by his grandmother, Maria Boyer; father, John Phillip Kees; mother, Maxine Frances Boyer; brothers, David and Mark Kees; sister, Monica Jacobson; and niece, Carla Kees.
Joe is survived by his wife, Diana Kees of Wake Forest, North Carolina; uncle, Erwin (Karin) Boyer of Edmonds, Washington; mother-in-law, Nancy (Roger) Jackson of Little Birch, West Virginia; father-in-law, Gary (Shirley) Long of Middletown, Ohio; brother-in-law, Gary Long of Little Birch, West Virginia; beloved nephews, Matthew (Brian Berger) Jacobson of Sharon, Massachusetts, and Tyler (Niki) Long and Cameron Long of Little Birch, West Virginia; great-nieces/-nephew, Monica, Colette and Xavier Berger of Sharon, Massachusetts; and cousins, Michelle (Dave) Kauffman of Snoqualmie, Washington, Christine (Jim) Goodbody of Falmouth, Maine, and Tommy Boyer of Seattle, Washington.
Due to COVID-19, no service is being planned. Arrangements and a tribute page are being handled by the Cremation Society of the Carolinas (https://www.cremationsocietync.com/) in Raleigh, North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the PKD Foundation (https://pkdcure.org/) or the animal rescue organization of your choice in his memory would be most appreciated.