JOSEPH MICHAEL BIAS JR., 62 of Huntington, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023, at his residence. He was born June 9, 1960, in Huntington W.Va., a son of the late Joseph Bias and Shirley Sublett. He was grandson of C. Willard and Gladys E. Bias and Annabelle Johnson. He was preceded in death by his sister Pamela Mannon.
He is survived by his wife Saundra Robinson Bias, two sons, Joey and Tyler Bias, four brothers, Steven Bias, Charles Bias, Jimmy Overby and Nathan Kirk. He is also survived by his sisters Joanna Bias Roten and Virginia Bias Heffner, six grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. There will be no services at this time. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements.
