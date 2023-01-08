Joseph Wayne Baldwin
JOSEPH WAYNE BALDWIN, 74, of Dunlow, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born October 23, 1948, in Glen Ferris, W.Va., a son of the late William and Opal Baldwin. His brother Randy Baldwin also preceded him in death along with one nephew, Shannon Holley. Survivors include three children, Joseph Lewis, Michael Baldwin, and Leslie Baldwin; along with several grandchildren. Also surviving are five brothers and sisters: Laden Alfred Baldwin of Huntington, W.Va., Steve (Kate) Baldwin of Kenova, W.Va., Linda (Joseph) Parsons of Chesapeake, Ohio, Pamela (Charles) Bocook of Catlettsburg, Ky., and Penny Gale Berthel of Glenville, W.Va.; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends too numerous to mention. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Bowen Cemetery, where military honors will be performed. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m.

